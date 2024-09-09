Apple reveals new AirPods 4 earbuds with optional active noise cancellation

Apple has officially revealed the AirPods 4, the next major version of its earbuds as part of its Apple "Glowtime" event. They will be released in two versions including one with active noise cancelation features.

During the event, Apple said the new AirPods 4 has a new design that was created to be more comfortable to wear, based on examining and analyzing "thousands of ears" Inside, the AirPods 4 include a new H2 chip which will offer improvements in audio quality as well. They will also have voice isolation features as well, along with

The AirPods 4 will come in a new charging case as well which will include a USB-C port for the first time which should allow for more options for charging the case. The AirPods 4 will have up to 30 hours of use when they are charged with the new cases. The more expensive version will not only have active voice cancelation but will support wireless charging as well.

The standard Apple AirPods 4 will be sold for $129, and the version with active noise-cancellation features will be sold for $179. Both are available to preorder today and will go on sale on September 20.

Apple also announced that the AirPods Max headphones will be getting a small refresh. The biggest new feature is adding USB-C charging which also should be a big help for owners. They will also get some new color options as well.

Also, the current AirPods Pro 2 earbuds will be getting a software update in the near future. Among other things, it will launch a new passive noise cancellation feature if you are wearing them in especially loud settings, It will also add a new hearing aid mode, although that feature is currently being tested by the US Food and Drug Adminstration before it is generally released.