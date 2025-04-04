Copilot is getting customizable face and body so you can finally have a useful Clippy

Miss me?

At its special 50th Anniversary event, where Microsoft announced quite a lot of new stuff for Copilot, the company also teased something called Copilot Avatar. While it is not ready yet for prime time, Microsoft gave the audience a glimpse of how it wants to make Copilot more personalized with a virtual face or body.

As of right now, Copilot's standard text form has very little personality to it. It is just a chat-based assistant that can also talk with different voices thanks to the Copilot Voice feature. Microsoft wants to change that and make it more personal, allowing you to turn Copilot into a digital creature that can express its emotions in various ways. Perhaps, Clippy can now make a glorious return and offer a much more useful experience than it once had in old Office apps.

5️⃣ Characters: Bring your experience to life with fun and customizable companions. They add personality to every interaction, making the experience more personal and engaging. Available soon. pic.twitter.com/iZ1y9lbAXf — Microsoft Copilot (@Copilot) April 4, 2025

Unfortunately, it appears that you will probably have to wait a little longer for Copilot Avatar to arrive. Microsoft said that developers are "early in this thinking," but the ultimate goal is to make Copilot more emotional, fun, entertaining, and supportive whenever you need it. There are no release dates for Copilot Avatar for now. Microsoft only said that you will have access to the feature "soon."

In addition to Copilot Avatar, during the event, Microsoft announced other Copilot features to supercharge your experience. For one, Copilot can now memorize your preferences for a more personalized experience. Also, Copilot Vision is coming to Windows 11 to interact with apps and files on your behalf. Not all was cool, however, as one of the company's employees disrupted the event with a protest.