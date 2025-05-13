Customers shocked as VPN firm axes lifetime subscriptions, says it had no idea they existed

Image by Kevin Paster via Pexels

For years, customers looking for a one-time purchase for lasting online security saw "lifetime" deals for VPN services pop up on various tech platforms, often promoted through deal partners. This included widespread offers for a VPNSecure subscription, presented at the time as a reliable service with features like "no logging, ever!" and strong encryption.

But now, long after those deals were made and buyers settled in expecting permanent access, circumstances have changed; the company has a new owner, and many customers who bought into that lifetime promise are finding their access revoked.

Earlier promises of permanent access came undone after a new team acquired VPNSecure in May 2023, reportedly operating under HOLDXB Trading FZCO based in Dubai. This shift in ownership followed VPNSecure's history of changing locations, previously announcing a move from its Australian base to Hong Kong.

Then, starting around March 2025, customers who thought they were set for life suddenly found their VPN access cut off. By April 28, 2025, emails went out officially confirming that lifetime accounts were deactivated. The company told former lifetime users,

To continue providing a secure and high-quality experience for all users, Lifetime Deal accounts have now been deactivated as of April 28th, 2025.

According to the email, the acquisition in 2023 was "an asset only deal," meaning the new owners claim they bought the technology, brand, and customer data but not any outstanding obligations or liabilities. The company claimed,

Unfortunately, the previous owner did not disclose that thousands of Lifetime Deals (LTDs) had been sold through platforms like StackSocial.

They explained this came as a shock months after taking over and that "a large portion of our resources were strained by these LTD accounts and high support volume from users, who, through part of the database, provided no sustaining income." The new owners said suing the previous owner would have cost too much to pursue.

Customers are understandably furious and skeptical. Many flooded review sites and online forums expressing disbelief. How could a company buy a business without knowing about major public promotions that ran for years?

VPNSecure historically presented itself as a privacy-focused service, but over time, it has faced criticism for having a relatively smaller server network compared to industry giants, leading to sometimes inconsistent speeds. The service is offering discounts for monthly, yearly, or three-year plans until May 31 to affected customers who want to resubscribe.

Source: Ars Technica