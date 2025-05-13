Sony Xperia 1 VII brings Walkman audio tuning and AI-powered camera upgrades

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge isn't the only new phone in the market—Sony has also debuted its premium flagship, the Xperia 1 VII. While the phone looks almost identical to its predecessor, there are a few new things in store that Sony fans will appreciate.

Although the design of the Sony Xperia 1 VII may not scream "modern," it seems practical. It has top and bottom bezels, with no punch hole, offering a distraction-free viewing experience. It has a 120Hz FHD+ HDR OLED display powered by Sony's advanced BRAVIA display technology. There is an extra light sensor on the rear for automatic adjustment based on lighting conditions. The "Sunlight Vision" feature ensures that your display is visible even in harsh, direct lighting conditions.

On the back, while the triple camera setup remains the same, Sony brought on board engineers from its Alpha digital camera team. The Xperia 1 VII now features a 16mm 48MP f/1.56-inch sensor, an upgrade from the 12mm sensor on the Xperia 1 VI. The cameras are also getting some AI treatment, with a couple of new features added to Xperia 1 VII's arsenal.

There is an "AI Camera Work" feature that provides pro-level, stable, and framed footage. According to Sony, "Posture Estimation anticipates human movement for dependable focus, while the enhanced stabilization ensures shots are smooth and compelling. The new Subject Position Lock maintains their position in the frame, even when walking and shooting, for truly professional results."

Then there is an "AI Auto Framing" feature that uses the wide-angle camera to capture the entire scene. AI then tracks the subject and auto-crops the footage to keep the subject in the middle of the frame. It also offers the option to choose whether you want a horizontal video or a close-up video of the shot.

Sony has also revived the iconic "Walkman" audio tuning for the Xperia 1 VII. Sony says that they have integrated a high-performance circuit and "redesigned signal pathways" in collaboration with Walkman engineers for "an auditory experience you could never before imagine from a smartphone."

As for other specs, the phone comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage, expandable up to 2 TB with microSD cards. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and out of the box, it runs Android 15 OS. Sony offers four years of OS and six years of security updates for the Xperia 1 VII.

A 5,000 mAh battery powers the phone. Sony has retained the tool-less SIM card/microSD card slot, fingerprint-embedded power button, and the dedicated camera button.

The Xperia 1 VII is available only in the U.K. and Europe, with prices starting from £1,399 and €1,499 (roughly $1,847), respectively. Unfortunately, the Sony Xperia 1 VII is not coming to the U.S.