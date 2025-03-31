Deus Ex and Guardians of the Galaxy studio Eidos Montreal hit by layoffs

Another AAA game development studio has been hit by layoffs. Canadian studio Eidos Montreal has announced that up to 75 roles have been affected by its latest wave of staff cuts.

"Today, we informed our studio staff that we are going to let go up to 75 valuable members, as one of our mandates is coming to an end," said the company in a social media post. "It is not a reflection of their dedication or skills, but unfortunately, we don’t have the capacity to entirely reallocate them to our other ongoing projects and services."

It's unclear what exactly is the mandate the studio mentions in the post. The developer confirmed almost a year ago that it is working with the Xbox studio Playground Games to help ship Fable, the upcoming reboot of the fantasy RPG series. This may be related to that or could be regarding an unannounced project.

For those unfamiliar with Eidos-Montréal, the company developed the modern Deus Ex titles Human Revolution and Mankind Divided under Square Enix. Later, it went on to develop Shadow of the Tomb Raider and the award-winning Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, also under Square Enix.

Marvel's ​​​​​Guardians of the Galaxy

"These very talented, highly experienced experts are going to enter the employment market, and we are working to support them through this transition," added the company today. "Eidos-Montréal stays committed to deliver its other projects currently in development."

In 2022, Square Enix revealed it has agreed to part with its biggest western studios, with Eidos-Montréal, alongside Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix Montréal, being sold to Embracer Group. Unfortunately, 97 employees of Eidos Montreal were let go from the company in January 2024, while also canceling a new Deus Ex game, as part of Embracer's massive layoffs scheme that affected thousands of staff that year.

This arrives only a week after Crystal Dynamics, also an Embracer-owned studio, announced it is laying off 17 staff members.