Discord's new feature lets you take a break from people without notifying them

Social media platform Discord has announced a new feature that offers an alternative to blocking someone. The feature is called "Ignore," and it allows users to manage their social interactions subtly.

Unlike blocking—which, when used, will not only alert the person who is blocked but also cut off communication with them—the Discord "Ignore" feature allows users to mute all of the other person's activities without them knowing.

In an official blog, Discord said, "Currently, you can block a user to prevent interactions with them, but we’ve heard from our users that this can sometimes feel confrontational and scary. This is particularly the case for teen users who often want to take space without the person knowing - we built this tool for you!"

While the block function still exists, the new Discord Ignore feature is designed for users who find blocking too confrontational or awkward, particularly teenagers who may want to avoid certain interactions without creating tension. Using the Discord Ignore feature will hide any new messages, direct messages, server notifications, and all other activities from the selected user, all without alerting them.

Any message in DMs, group chats, or servers from the ignored person on Discord will be hidden. Additionally, during voice or video calls, Discord will notify you if an ignored person joins. The ignored person also won't be able to tag you on a server.

Discord is rolling out the Ignore feature globally starting today. According to Discord, the feature can be activated by right-clicking the user's account picture and selecting "Ignore" from the drop-down menu that appears. On mobile, you need to tap on the user's avatar, tap the 3-dot icon in the upper right corner and choose "Ignore."

The list of all ignored accounts can be accessed under the "Content & Social" tab inside "User Settings." Also, when viewing an ignored person's profile, you will see a warning screen highlighting their ignored status.