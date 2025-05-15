Doom: The Dark Ages and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 get Nvidia GeForce NOW support

Nvidia has another GeForce NOW update ready, and this week it has a couple of massive Xbox games as newly supported games. The cloud gaming platform is adding support for the latest Doom entry by id Software as well as last year's Flight Simulator from Microsoft, alongside a few other games this week. Alongside the games, Nvidia has a fresh update for its GeForce NOW software too, adding new features.

Doom: The Dark Ages is releasing later today, March 15, and PC gamers who own a copy on Steam, Battle.net, or Xbox can jump in via the cloud from Nvidia's services at the same time. PC Game Pass subscribers have the same access as well. Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 support, along with all its free expansions, has now landed on the cloud gaming service too.

Here are the games added in the latest GeForce NOW update:

The Precinct (New release on Steam, May 13)

(New release on Steam, May 13) Blacksmith Master (New release on Steam, May 15)

(New release on Steam, May 15) Capcom Fighting Collection 2 (New release on Steam, May 15)

(New release on Steam, May 15) DOOM: The Dark Ages (New release on Steam, Battle.net and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, May 154)

(New release on Steam, Battle.net and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, May 154) Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 (Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Outside of games, Nvidia is rolling out update 2.0.74 to GeForce NOW this week. This is adding an upgraded library syncing feature for PC gamers. PC Game Pass and Ubisoft+ members will now be able to resync their Ubisoft, Battle.net, and Xbox accounts with Nvidia's services to promptly see the supported games in the GeForce NOW app's My Library section.

Nvidia had also boosted performance on its Shield TV devices recently with the SHIELD Experience 9.2.1 update. The company says that GeForce NOW Ultimate members can now play at up to 120 FPS at 1080p or 60 FPS at 4K, thanks to these updates.