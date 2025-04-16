DOOM: The Dark Ages-themed limited edition Xbox controllers and Series X Wrap unveiled

Microsoft just introduced three new Xbox accessory variants, and they are all themed after the next DOOM game that's dropping as a first-party release. As seen above, a brand-new Xbox Series X wrap, an Xbox Wireless Controller, and an Xbox Elite Series 2 are incoming, all touting some rather bloody and medieval accents straight from DOOM: The Dark Ages.

The id Software-developed game is releasing on May 15, but the latest round of stylish accessories is here much sooner than that.

"This collection celebrates DOOM and the latest chapter in the franchise’s storied history," says Xbox Devices Sr. Marketing Manager Daniel Ruiz. "From the runes adorning each piece, to specific homages like the matte green armor and the Mark of the Slayer, every detail in this collection has been thoughtfully selected to capture the essence of the DOOM universe."

The "battle-worn green and silver" Xbox Wireless Controller even has a blood splatter on its top plate, as well as silver-colored plates on the grips. Each controller also comes with a special skin for use in the game, that being the Slayer Executioner Skin.

Next, the Dark Ages Xbox Elite Series 2 controller sports the Mark of the Slayer front and center, surrounded by "ember-like flakes" straight from hell. The top plate is transparent as well.

Lastly, the special edition velcro-attached wrap also has a giant Mark of the Slayer on its front. However, even the inside of the wrap has some goodies, with "unspeakable inscriptions and symbols from the deepest levels of Hell" being etched into the design. The wrap will work across he disc-drive and digital versions of the Series X.

The Xbox Wireless Controller – DOOM: The Dark Ages Limited Edition is now available for $79.99. The Xbox Elite Series 2 – DOOM: The Dark Ages Limited Edition is available for pre-order for $199.99, with it releasing on April 25. Lastly, the Xbox Series X Wrap—DOOM: The Dark Ages Limited Edition costs $54.99 and is available now as well. These are limited edition releases by the company, meaning stocks may run out fast.