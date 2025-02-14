Edge's built-in game Surf gets a massive update with a lot of cool stuff

Did you know that Microsoft Edge has a built-in game? It is called Surf, and it is a throwback to the legendary SkiFree game, which was released for Windows 3.0 nearly four decades ago. When launching Edge Chromium in 2020, Microsoft replaced Google Chrome's Dino game with Surf, giving users a more fun and rich game to kill time when stuck offline or bored at work (it helps me deal with writer's block).

Now, William Devereux, Senior Product Manager at Microsoft Edge, has announced a big update for Surf. It is a major update with quite a lot of changes, which is a rare sight for stuff like this. After all, Surf is all about killing time when waiting for the internet connection to come back, but Microsoft still wants you to have fun.

With the latest update, Surf received remastered graphics (you can revert to the old version), themes, character customization, a new mode, improved navigation, and a new high score tracker. Here is the changelog:

Remastered Graphics : Surf now features all-new graphics that retain the spirit of the original theme while leveling things up significantly.

Themes : Prefer the original theme? You can now switch themes at any time from the new themes menu.

Character Creator : You can now customize your player to fit your style! Choose your outfit, hairstyle, and more. We've also added fun new accessories like hats and sunglasses.

Collector Mode : We've added a fourth mode to the game—Collector! Try to collect as many coins as you can for the highest score.

Improved Navigation : You can now switch between game modes right from the game's homepage. It's never been easier to play Endless, Time Trial, Zig Zag, or Collector!

High Score: Track your progress toward your high score with the new progress bar. Can you fill up the bar and beat your high score?

The updated Surf game is now available in all Microsoft Edge versions. You can launch it by navigating to edge://surf.