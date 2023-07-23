Elon Musk says he plans to ditch the iconic Twitter Bird logo for Twitter X

Twitter has seen massive changes in its workings as well as the staff since Elon Musk announced that it has acquired the micro-blogging platform late last year.

Now, Musk is planning to change the core identity of Twitter, the blue bird. In a series of Tweets as well as on Twitter Spaces, Musk noted that he plans to "bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds”. This bodes in perfectly with Musk's plans to create an everything app that will include Twitter as well.

And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

In his subsequent tweets, Musk noted that he will go live with with a new logo worldwide if a good enough X logo is posted tonight.

If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

This was soon followed by Elon sharing a tweet with a flickering X logo. He further confirmed that he

intends to go ahead with the change in a Twitter Spaces audio chat, adding that “it should have been done a long time ago”.

Twitter, on the other hand, did not immediately respond to the announcement. The company's brand guidelines notes that the Blue bird is company's most recognizable asset.

Our logo is our most recognizable asset. That’s why we’re so protective of it.

It remains to be seen if Twitter goes through with the change and how it will impact the company.

Twitter has seen a huge turmoil since its acquisition by billionaire Elon Musk late last year. With the company facing lawsuits from former employees, advertisers leaving the platform, security breach that allowed everyone to see Twitter Circle tweets, and multiple outages, it has been a rocky ride for Musk's latest experiment.

Recently, Fidelity released a report noting that Twitter is now worth around $15 Billion, one-third of what Elon Musk paid last year to buy the company.