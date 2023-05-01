The latest Twitter bug is logging off many users from its website

It's another day, and it's another big issue for people trying to use Twitter. Numerous online reports claim that people who were signed onto the social network on Twitter's website are now being logged off, and they continue to be kicked out even if they log back in again.

We can confirm this bug is happening on our personal Twitter account with its desktop site, and the "Desktop Twitter" phrase with lots of similar reports is ironically trending on the social network right now. This issue appears to be happening just on the Twitter website and does not seem to be affecting the company's mobile apps at the moment.

The official Twitter status website does not show any indication that this bug is occurring, and the Twitter Support account also doesn't have a report on this bug. However, this is just the latest glitch on the social network that has popped up since Elon Musk bought the company in 2022. In March, the company suffered a prolonged outage due to an issue with its APIs. Hopefully, this latest issue will be resolved in quick order.