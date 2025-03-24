EndeavourOS ‘Mercury Neo' arrives with Linux 6.13.7

Anyone out there looking for an easy-to-use Linux distribution with all the latest software should take a look at the latest version of EndeavourOS, which just came out on Sunday. The new version is called ‘Mercury Neo’ and it includes Linux 6.13.7.arch1-1 and Nvidia 570.124.04-4 among other software.

By shipping with the very newest Linux kernel, there is more chance newer hardware will work. EndeavourOS is based on Arch Linux, which has a reputation for being hard to use. EndeavourOS aims to be easy to use out of the box with everything set up for you.

The EndeavourOS team outlined the following software packages::

Calamares 25.02.2.1-2

Firefox 136.0.2-1

Linux 6.13.7.arch1-1

Mesa 1:25.0.1-2

Xorg-server 21.1.16-1 (xorg)

Nvidia 570.124.04-4

Here are the bug fixes and improvements that the team mentioned:

We removed installing xwaylandvideobridge from the installation script since it is removed upstream.

from the installation script since it is removed upstream. A bug in our install script for ranking the Arch mirrors before installation is fixed, that resulted in failed installations in some regions in the world.

before installation is fixed, that resulted in failed installations in some regions in the world. We removed obsolete Nvidia options from the Nvidia boot menu.

from the Nvidia boot menu. When choosing Systemd in the auto-install option, the installation process will now create a 2GB EFI partition instead of a 1GB partition. This will give the user more space and freedom to install multiple kernels and other desirable options.

According to the announcement, the changes mentioned only affect new installs, the Calamares installer, and the live environment on the ISO. If you have the operating system installed, you don’t need to upgrade to Mercury Neo, just update your software and you’ll get the latest packages too.

You can get EndeavourOS Mercury Neo now from the project's download page.