After mixed reality headset, Samsung tipped to launch XR smart glasses

Samsung has many exciting products in the pipeline. Along with the usual foldables—Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7—the affordable Galaxy Z Flip7 FE, and a tri-folding phone, supposedly called the Galaxy G Fold, are also rumored for this year. Additionally, Samsung's slimmest Galaxy phone, the Galaxy S25 Edge, is also slated to launch in a few months.

The company has also confirmed the launch of its first XR headset, codenamed "Project Moohan," to launch sometime by the end of this year. However, things have gotten interesting as a fresh report from South Korea suggests that Samsung may also launch XR smart glasses alongside its XR headset.

According to ET News, Samsung has been working on an XR smart glasses project, codenamed "Haean." Notably, the company is finalizing its design and features, and the XR smart glasses are expected to be lightweight and easy to wear, and a suitable alternative for those who prefer not to use a bulky XR headset.

Reportedly, unlike the XR headset that fully covers the eyes, the XR smart glasses will resemble regular eyewear. Digital information will be displayed on the lenses and the XR smart glasses will also be equipped with speakers to play music and hear what the AI assistant has to say. While smart glasses can be worn comfortably outdoors and on the move, ensuring a proper fit for different face shapes has been a challenge that Samsung is working to overcome.

Since there is not much real-estate on offer, Samsung is said to be integrating high-quality cameras, and advanced motion sensors to allow users to control them with gestures and voice commands. Samsung is expected to launch both the XR headset and XR smart glasses "Haean," by the end of this year.

A hands-on video of Project Moohan has already surfaced, revealing some interesting details. It is confirmed that the XR headset will run Android XR operating system developed by Google and will be powered by a Snapdragon chipset.

The development of XR smart glasses alongside an XR headset could be a strategic move to mitigate potential sales issues. Reports indicate that Apple has been having a difficult time selling its Vision Pro headset, and Apple is also rumored to be working on an affordable XR headset.