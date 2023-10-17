Epic Games promotes Alan Wake 2 with new Fortnite experience that relives the original game

Alan Wake 2, the long-awaited sequel to the horror game from developer Remedy Entertainment, is coming next week. Now Epic Games, which is publishing Alan Wake 2, is using its hit battle royale game Fortnite to help promote the sequel with a new in-game experience.

Game Informer reports that starting today,Fortnite players can check out Alan Wake: Flashback, which relives the events of the original Alan Wake game. Epic Games describes the in-game experience with the following statement:

Troubled author Alan Wake embarks on a desperate search for his missing wife, Alice "Following her mysterious disappearance from the Pacific Northwest town of Bright Falls, he discovers pages of a horror story he has supposedly written, but has no memory of.

Obviously, Epic is making it easier for players to get the backstory of Alan Wake 2 in a quick, and free, manner inside without having to play the actual first Alan Wake game, Fortnite players can type in the Island code 3426-5561-3371 to check out Alan Wake: Flashback, Also, Fortnite will include some Alan Wake in-game cosmetic outfits and items starting on October 26.

Alan Wake 2 is due for release on October 27 for the PC as an Epic Games Store exclusive. along with the Xbox Series X and S consoles and the PlayStation 5 console. You can get the standard edition or spend some more money for the Deluxe edition, which adds an expansion pass and some extra in-game items.

Remedy made the decision early on to make Alan Wake 2 a digital-only game release. That will allow the price of the game to stay below the average cost of current AAA game releases, with the standard edition priced at $49.99 on the PC and $59.99 for the console versions.

