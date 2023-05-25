Alan Wake 2 costs $60 on consoles and $50 on PC thanks to digital-only release

Remedy Entertainment delivered the first gameplay trailer of Alan Wake 2 during Sony's PlayStation Showcase yesterday. Alongside it arrived pre-orders, and there was a pleasant surprise for fans looking to jump in. The game costs $59.99 / €59.99 / £49.99 on consoles while on PC, a $49.99 / €49.99 / £39.99 price can be found.

When most top-end publishers are moving, or have already moved, towards $69.99 releases, offering a highly-anticipated AAA game using the pricing formula of the previous generation does seem surprising. According to Remedy and publisher Epic Games, this is due to the game being a digital-only release.

"There are many reasons for this. For one, a large number of [gamers] have shifted to digital only. You can buy a Sony PlayStation 5 without a disc drive and Microsoft’s Xbox Series S is a digital only console," says Remedy regarding the move to ditch a physical launch. "It is not uncommon to release modern games as digital-only."

"Not releasing a disc helps keep the price of the game at $59.99 / €59.99 and the PC version at $49.99 / €49.99," adds the developer on an FAQ on the game's web portal. The Alan Wake 2 team also didn't want to follow the growing trend of releasing a physical copy but still requiring a complete re-download of the game or an update afterward to play.

Alongside Standard, a Deluxe Edition is also up for pre-order. This $59.99 / €59.99 / £49.99 (console) and $49.99 / €49.99 / £39.99 (PC) version offers access to future expansions via a season pass, three weapon skins, and unique looks for both protagonists, as well as a flashlight battery upgrade charm, on top of the base game. Pre-ordering either version will get fans a revolver skin and a "Survival Resources Pack" to stay alive just a little longer.

Alan Wake 2 is out October 17 across PC via the Epic Games Store, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. Checkout the latest gameplay trailer and details about the survival horror-focused sequel in our previous coverage over here.