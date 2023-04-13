Epic Games Store has two free games this week: Mordhau and Second Extinction

The Epic Games Store continues to offer two free games this week. Both Mordhau and Second Extinction can be downloaded for free to keep from the online store from now until Thursday, April 20 at 11 am Eastern time.

Mordhau is a multiplayer fighting game from developer and publisher Triternion. It's set in medieval times in a fictional world. Up to 80 players at once can use their broadswords and other melee weapons against each other in either small battles or huge engagements. You can switch between first and third-person views in this game as well.

Second Extinction comes from developer and publisher Systemic Reaction. This game is still in Early Access but has been in development for several years. It's a sci-fi first-person shooter set on a future Earth that is now populated with mutated dinosaurs. It's up to you and two friends to go down to this hostile planet and retake Earth by killing as many of these very different dinosaurs as you can.

Stay tuned as the Epic Games Store will continue to offer at least one game in its catalog for free every week in 2023.