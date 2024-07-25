Epic Games will remove Fortnite from Samsung's app store; will add games to more app stores

Epic Games has been working for a while to launch its mobile version of the Epic Games Store. However, the company is also working to bring its hit game Fortnite, along with other Epic mobile games, to other third-party app stores.

In a blog post today, Epic announced that Fortnite will be available for iOS devices in the near future on the AltStore app store in the European Union. It also is working on announcements to add its mobile games to two additional third-party app stores as well.

So why would Epic launch its games on other third-party app stores when it will have its own up and running soon? The blog post stated that the company has been an advocate for third-party app stores for iOS and Android for some time. It added:

As operators of the Epic Games Store, we'll take advantage of this opportunity to bring all developers a great deal on our store. And as game developers ourselves, we want to do everything we can to support other stores that strive to bring all developers their own great deals.

However, Epic has also announced today that it will be removing Fortnite and its other mobile games from the Samsung Galaxy Store for its Android-based smartphones and tablets in the near future. Epic stated that this decision was made because Samsung recently decided that with the Android 14-based One UI 6.1.1 update, it would block sideloading of apps as the default. Epic added that another reason was that its recent court fight against Google brought up "ongoing Google proposals to Samsung to restrain competition in the market for Android app distribution."

Epic still plans to launch the mobile Epic Games Store for Android worldwide soon, and will bring the store and Fortnite to iOS in the European Union in the near future as well.