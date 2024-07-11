Samsung introduces Portrait Studio and Sketch To Image AI features with One UI 6.1.1

Samsung yesterday announced the Galaxy Z Flip6 and Galaxy Z Fold6 at the second Unpacked event of the year. Both foldables pack One UI 6.1.1 based on Android 14 out of the box. Samsung has also added multiple new Galaxy AI features with the One UI 6.1.1 update.

The new One UI 6.1.1 update introduces a new Portrait Studio Galaxy AI feature. Using this feature, users can create different portrait styles for their images, such as 3D cartoon or watercolor. Notably, Portrait Studio is a cloud-based AI feature. So, it requires an active internet connection and a Samsung account login.

It should be noted that the new Portrait Studio feature lets you generate 3D avatars in JPG, HEIC (HEIF), BMP, and PNG formats. Also, the user should ensure that the image they are using in Portrait Studio does not have a transparent background.

Furthermore, the images generated using Portrait Studio are resized to up to 12MP. Similar to other Galaxy AI generative features, a visible watermark is applied to the bottom corner of the image upon saving.

Samsung also introduced the Sketch to Image Galaxy AI feature. Using this One UI 6.1.1 Galaxy AI feature, users can complete their images by drawing a sketch. All you need to do is take out your S-Pen or hand, create a simple drawing, and wait for Galaxy AI to process its magic.

The Galaxy AI then uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to create graphic elements, matching the original sketch to match the image. For example, according to the example shown by Samsung, the user draws a mic close to the hand of the cat, and Galaxy AI transforms that sketch into an image, with the resulting image showing a cat with a mic in its hands.

Both and other newly introduced Galaxy AI features are expected to roll over to older supported Galaxy devices.