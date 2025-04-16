Fedora Workstation 42 arrives with GNOME 48, WSL images, and more

Fedora Workstation 42 is now available, the Fedora project has announced. While it was only at the end of October that the last version was released, Fedora Workstation 42 comes with lots of great new features, including a brand new version of GNOME, animation improvements, well-being features, and even dedicated installation media for Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) users.

The most notable change with Fedora Workstation 42 is the inclusion of GNOME 48, which was released just last month. It comes with two new fonts: Adwaita Sans and Adwaita Mono. It supports dynamic triple buffering for smoother animations and has digital well-being features in the Settings. The well-being features include screen time usage tracking, screen limits with grayscale mode, and break reminders for eye and movement breaks.

Other new features that come as part of GNOME 48 are Wayland accessibility improvements with Orca shortcuts working correctly and notification stacking, where notifications from the same application are stacked to keep the notification area tidy.

There are several Fedora-specific updates, too. A big one for Neowin readers is that Fedora images are now available for WSL users. Fedora said:

“Recent versions of Windows support running Linux guests via Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL). These can be distributed via tarballs, Appx packages, or via the Windows Store. Starting with this Fedora Linux 42 release, we now produce Fedora Linux images for WSL users. A dedicated image with documentation allows people to easily try out a Fedora Linux environment on their Windows installations, so when it comes time to install a Linux distribution on their computer, they can be more confident when choosing Fedora Linux.”

Fedora 42 also comes with improvements to DNF5, Fedora’s package manager. It now features new logic that removes expired or obsolete repository keys from your system to reduce the chances of errors.

To get the latest version of Fedora Workstation 42 or any of the other editions of Fedora, just head over to the project’s website and get the version you want. If you already have Fedora, check the Software’s updates tab.