GNOME gets Tuner extensible control center thanks to ALT Linux team

Another week has passed us by and the GNOME community has been as busy as always, improving core GNOME features, GNOME Circle and third-party apps, as well as the mobile experience of GNOME. This week saw improvements to the backup app Deja Dup, the Halftone image viewer, and a new extensible settings management center called Tuner.

GNOME Core Apps and Libraries

This week we got two enhancements for core GNOME software. GLib, a foundational GNOME library, has been improved so that journal messages output by apps are easier to find. For developers using GNOME Web, there is now a preferences page for tech preview builds, allowing you to test WebKit features at runtime. Those using the regular version of GNOME Web can access these new settings by opening Web from the command line with this command:

gsettings set org.gnome.Epiphany.ui webkit-features-page true

GNOME Circle and Third-Party Apps

One of the GNOME-related apps that got a notable update this week was Deja Dup Backups. It now has an enhanced file restoration process that integrates with native file managers, giving you a more streamlined experience. This was achieved by adding support for the restic mount.

Next up, the image viewer Halftone, which is now on version 0.7.0, has just added the ability to zoom in on images. It also brings improved error handling to enhance user interaction and reliability. In earlier versions, users were not informed well about errors occurring during image loading, resulting in endless loading screens. This is fixed now.

The final update in this section is that a new extensible settings management center for GNOME, called Tuner, is now available. It has been designed with flexibility and convenience in mind, allowing GNOME users to build a personalized control center using plugins. With this, everyone can have a settings center with options they find useful. It was developed with the help of ALT Linux developers.

Mobile Experience on GNOME

Finally, Phosh has been updated to version 0.47.0 this week bringing with it a "Do not disturb" toggle and improved on-screen keyboard. Phosh, for those that don’t know, is GNOME designed for the mobile phone. The devices that can run this are pretty limited as it’s aimed at devices that come with Linux out of the box such as Purism and PINEPHONE devices. Devices that support postmarketOS can also run it.