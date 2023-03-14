Firefox 111.0 launches with Windows native notifications and hardly anything else

Mozilla has announced the release of Firefox 111.0. Firefox releases are always a bit interesting because sometimes they can be jammed with features while other times, like this time, there’s hardly anything new. The new features in this update include the enabling of Windows native notifications, Firefox Relay users can create email masks directly from the Firefox credential manager, and two new locales - Silhe Friulian (fur) and Sardinian (sc) - were added.

While the new features aren’t too exciting, the update does come with security fixes for eight high-impact bugs and several moderate-impact bugs so it’s important you still install the new update quickly so you are not targeted by malicious actors. It’s worth noting that Mozilla has released the descriptions of the bugs so clever hackers could try to exploit these while people linger on Firefox 110.

Your Firefox installation should upgrade by itself in the next few days but if you want to force the upgrade just open the Firefox menu, press Help, and then About Firefox. You should see that it’s downloading the update if you’re on version 110 and then you’ll be asked to restart the browser. You can only upgrade like this on Windows and Mac, to do it on Linux you’ll have to wait for it to be delivered through your update manager.

While Firefox is a pretty capable browser with some nice privacy enhancements and speed improvements added in recent times, it has continued to lose market share. When taking desktop, mobile, and tablet stats together, StatCounter estimates that Firefox has 2.92% of the market share. On desktop alone, Firefox has declined from 9.47% this time last year to 6.84% now.