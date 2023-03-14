New report claims Google Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a could launch in June

It's looking like Google will launch two new smartphones very soon, including what could be its most expensive phone ever. 9to5Google claims to have seen leaked retail listings for the Google Pixel Fold and the Pixel 7a phone. The listings allegedly show a release time frame of June 2023 for both smartphones.

The same report claims the listings show two color choices for the Pixel Fold: "Carbon” (likely black or grey) and "Porcelain” (most likely white). The listings also show storage options of 256GB and 512GB for the Pixel Fold. The report did not indicate prices for the smartphone, but based on other similar foldable phones, it will almost certainly be well north of $1,000. Last week, a Reddit post claimed that the user saw someone using the Pixel Fold on a NYC subway, and he took some blurry pictures to prove it.

The article also claims the budget-themed Pixel 7a listing shows the phone with “Carbon,” “Cotton”, and “Arctic Blue” color options, along with 128GB of storage. Yesterday, a huge leak of the Pixel 7a, with lots of sharp photos, was posted by the Vietnam-based site ZingNews.

If both phones are due in June, it's likely that the company will reveal both at its Google I/O 2023 developer conference on May 10. We are still waiting for the promised Pixel Tablet, which Google announced at the 2022 edition of the conference.

