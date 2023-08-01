Firefox 116 is out with Sidebar switcher, copy-paste improvements, PiP volume slider, more

Firefox 116, the latest feature update for the popular browser, is now available for download in the Release channel. The update introduces various quality-of-life improvements, such as keyboard controls for the Sidebar switcher, the ability to copy-paste any file into Firefox, a dedicated volume slider for Picture-in-Picture, and more.

What is new in Firefox 116?

New: Sidebar switcher allows users to access Bookmarks, History and Synced Tabs panels easily, quickly switch between them, move the sidebar to another side of the browser window, or close the sidebar. Now, keyboard users would be able to do it all with ease too, with or without any assistive technology running, without needing to memorize keyboard shortcuts to access these panels.

When an update is available in English locales, users will now have access to the release notes in the update notification prompt in the form of a "Learn More" link.

It is now possible to copy any file from your operating system and paste it into Firefox.

You asked, and we listened! The volume slider is now available in Picture-in-Picture.

We added the possibility to edit existing text annotations. Fixed: The upload performance of HTTP/2 has been significantly improved starting with Firefox 115.0, particularly on those with a higher bandwidth delay product (i.e., networks characterized by both high bandwidth and high latency).

Various security fixes. Changed: The keyboard shortcut to reopen closed tabs (command + shift + t) now reopens last closed tab or last closed window, in the order items were closed. If there aren't any tabs or windows to reopen, this command restores the previous session. This change is in anticipation of upcoming changes to recently closed tabs.

You can update to Firefox 116 by heading to Menu > Help > About Firefox. Alternatively, download the browser from its official website. Full release notes for version 116 are available here. Policy updates and enterprise specific-fixes are available here, and updates for developers here.