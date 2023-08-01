Airborne Kingdom, Broforce Forever, and more hit Xbox Game Pass as Death Stranding exits

Microsoft today announced the next wave of games that are incoming to its hit Game Pass subscription programs across console, PC, and cloud platforms. The latest reveal, dubbed wave one of August, has the names of games entering the services in the next couple of weeks.

It's another indie-dominated wave, though they are fan-favorite games. Everspace 2's console release, Playdead's award-winning platformer Limbo, and the newly updated Broforce Forever are among them.

Here's the complete selection:

Celeste (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now A Short Hike (Cloud, Console, PC) – August 3

(Cloud, Console, PC) – August 3 Broforce Forever (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 8

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 8 Limbo (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 9

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 9 Airborne Kingdom (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 10

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 10 Everspace 2 (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S) – August 15

Airborne Kingdom

From the latest bunch, Celeste and Limbo are returning games. There aren't any day-one releases in this wave.

As new games arrive, some old ones will be taking their leave from Xbox Game Pass. The list of titles departing the services has some heavy hitters like the PC versions of Death Stranding and Total War: Warhammer III, so be sure to finish up any remaining playthroughs or use the Game Pass subscription's built-in 20% discount to purchase them outright.

Here are the four games leaving on August 15:

Death Stranding (PC)

Edge of Eternity (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Midnight Fight Express (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Total War: Warhammer III (PC)

Expect the next Game Pass announcement to happen on August 15, which will reveal the second wave of the month. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Sea of Stars are already confirmed to be coming in that wave too. Of course, September is slated to be absolutely massive with Starfield, Payday 3, Lies of P, and more incoming.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can also currently grab the very last Games with Gold selection before the long-running promotion ends soon alongside Xbox Live Gold.