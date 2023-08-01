Save hundreds of dollars right now on Samsung's latest 49-inch curved OLED PC monitor

In June, Samsung launched a huge new OLED PC monitor. The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 included a massive curved 49-inch monitor and lots of cool features. Today, you can get this monitor for hundreds of dollars less than its launch price.

Right now the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is available for $1,799.99 on Amazon. It's also available for the same price on Samsung's website. That's a big $400 discount from its normal $2,199.99 MSRP.

The 49-inch display includes a 1800r curved OLED screen with a ratio of 32:9 and a resolution of 5,120 x 1,440. That allows users to have the equivalent of two QHD screens in front of them.

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 monitor also has a 240Hz refresh rate, a 0.03ms gray-to-gray (GtG) response time, and supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. That means when you connect it to an AMD Radeon GPU in your PC, you will see a minimal amount of screen tearing while playing high-end games.

Inside the monitor has Samsung's Neo Quantum Processor Pro processor. The chip is designed to quickly analyze each frame on the monitor to help generate the best possible image. The OLED screen supports DisplayHDR True Black 400 for the deepest black colors possible.

The monitor also has a number of smart features. It includes Samsung's Smart TV OS for access to thousands of streaming video services. It also has the Samsung Game Hub, for streaming games without the need for a PC via cloud services like Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVIDIA GeForce Now, and Amazon Luna.

If you do a lot of gaming on your PC, the monitor's included Game Bar includes features like changing your gaming aspect ratio, viewing your frames per second, and more. It also supports Multi View, so you can game on one side of the display, chat with friends or even surf the net on the other side.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 49-inch curved PC monitor for $1,799.99 on Amazon and Samsung.com ($400 off MSRP)

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.