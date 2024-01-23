Firefox 122 is out with improved search suggestions, translate, and more

Mozilla Foundation has released a new Firefox version for all supported platforms. Version 122 is now available for download with improved search suggestions (they now include images and descriptions), better built-in translation, passkeys support on macOS, and more. Here is what is new.

What is new in Firefox 122?

The release notes published on the official website include the following new features:

Firefox now displays images and descriptions for search suggestions when provided by the search engine.

The translations feature received an improvement in the quality of translated webpages. The results should be much more stable. This fixes issues where the content of a page could disappear when translated, or interactive widgets could break.

Firefox now supports creating and using passkeys stored in the iCloud Keychain on macOS.

MDN Web Docs article suggestions from Firefox Suggest will be available in the address bar for users searching for web development-related information.

The line breaking rules of Web content now match the Unicode Standard. This improves Web Browser compatibility for line breaking. An additional improvement for East Asian and South East Asian end users, Firefox now supports proper language-aware word selection when double-clicking on text for languages including Chinese, Japanese, Burmese, Lao, Khmer, and Thai.

Firefox now ships with a new .deb package for Linux users on Ubuntu, Debian, and Linux Mint.

Firefox 122 also comes with plenty of security fixes to make your browsing safer, plus additional changes for the web platform, developers, and enterprise users. There is also one known issue that affects Firefox users with older AMD processors. According to Mozilla, those chips incorrectly render image thumbnails, resulting in black squares in file dialogs. You can resolve the issue by updating your graphics driver to the latest version.

You can download Firefox 122 from the official website or Neowin's software section. To update an existing installation, head to Menu > Help > About Firefox.