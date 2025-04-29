Firefox gets big update with profiles and better looks on Windows 11

It is update time for those browsing the internet with Firefox. Mozilla released version 138.0 with some interesting changes, such as a profile manager, more Windows 11 design bits, address bar improvements, and more.

The biggest change in Firefox 138 is a profile manager and the ability to organize your browsing into separate spaces. For example, you can have one profile for work, one for study, and one for personal stuff. Each profile has its own bookmarks, passwords, browsing history, and more.

For Windows 11 users, Mozilla added acrylic material for pop-up windows to better match the UI of the system. Here is the rest of the changelog:

Version 138.0, first offered to Release channel users on April 29, 2025 Profile management helps protect your privacy and stay focused by separating your online life into distinct profiles — for work, school, vacation planning, or whatever you choose. You can now name your profiles and customize them with avatars and color themes for easy recognition, then quickly switch between them — all while keeping bookmarks, tabs, and browsing history completely separate.

Users in the United States can now trigger weather suggestions in the address bar! Simply type a weather-related term or a city name, and view the result directly in the address bar dropdown.

Firefox on Windows 11 now uses acrylic-style menus for popup windows, which better match the operating system’s aesthetic.

You can now copy links from background tabs using the tabstrip context menu on MacOS and Linux.

Various security fixes.

Improved the address and credit card autofill experience to better handle forms that update dynamically as users input information. Autofill now correctly fills newly revealed fields—such as those shown after selecting a country.

Rededicated previous color settings to Contrast Control settings. (Learn more)

Mozilla notes that there is currently a problem with importing passwords from Chrome. As a workaround, developers suggest exporting passwords in CSV and then importing the file into Firefox.

You can update Firefox by heading to Menu > Help > About Firefox, or by downloading it from Neowin software stories page or from the official website or the Microsoft Store.