13-inch iPad Air with M3 chip and 256GB storage is at its lowest price ever

Apple iPad Air with M3 Chip

Amazon US is currently offering the Apple iPad Air at its lowest price yet. So, if you have been looking to upgrade your device, you may want to check it out. The iPad Air is powered by the M3 chip, which includes an 8-core CPU with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores along with a 9-core GPU for handling graphics-intensive tasks and a 16-core Neural Engine for machine learning tasks.

The device offers a 13-inch Liquid Retina display with 2732x2048 pixel resolution at 264 ppi and 600 nits of brightness. The display also supports wide colour (P3), True Tone, ultra-low reflectivity, and has a fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating.

Furthermore, it has a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage for video calls and a 12MP Wide back camera that records in 4K. Stereo speakers and dual microphones provide clear sound. Its wireless connectivity comprises Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, along with a USB-C port which handles charging, data transfer, and external peripherals.

The iPad Air runs iPadOS which supports multitasking features like Split View, Slide Over and Stage Manager. The Touch ID sensor is integrated into the top button for secure device unlocking, app authentication, and Apple Pay. Its battery life is rated for up to 10 hours of web browsing or video playback. Additionally, it is compatible with Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil (USB-C), and the Magic Keyboard as well.

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.
