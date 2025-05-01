Forza Motorsport and The Escapists join Xbox Free Play Days for the weekend

Another Free Play Days event has gone live from Microsoft, offering a new wave of games to try out for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, and Core members to play for no extra cost. The latest games available are Forza Motorsport and The Escapists. Game Pass members can jump in right away to these games, and any progress they make also carries over automatically if the players decide to purchase them afterward.

From the duo, Forza Motorsport lands as the latest racing sim from the Xbox developer Turn 10 Studios. Serving as a reboot to the long-running franchise, this 2023-released racer features hundreds of real-world cars, dozens of tracks, dynamic weather conditions, and more.

Here's how the studio describes the experience:

Race over 500 real-world cars including modern race cars and more than 100 cars new to Forza Motorsport. Make every lap count across 27 living tracks with returning fan-favorite locations Brands Hatch, Daytona, Nürburgring Nordschleife and Sebring International Raceway and multiple track layouts to master, each featuring live on-track scoring, fully dynamic time-of-day with weather and unique driving conditions where no two laps feel the same.

Next, The Escapists comes in as a sandbox strategy game from Mouldy Toof Studios, giving players the chance to be an inmate who has to escape from a multitude of prisons. You'll be finding, stealing, and crafting items needed for your escapes, while also gaining favors from fellow inmates for further perks.

The studio describes the gameplay loop:

The Escapists is a unique prison sandbox experience with lots of items to craft and combine in your daring quest for freedom. Life in prison will keep you on your toes with the strict rules that you’ll have to break. The guards are out to stop any escape attempts, so you’ll have to avoid suspicious behaviour by attending roll calls, working a prison job and hiding your stolen craftables. Escaping is what you do best, and you’ll have to prove your skills in a variety of challenging prisons from across the world.

Here are the three latest Free Play Days games and their supported platforms:

This Free Play Days promotion will end on Sunday, May 4, at 11:59 pm PT. Expect the next round of games to enter the ongoing program next Thursday as well.