Free app based on official Microsoft tech saves huge Windows space with no performance loss

It is no secret that modern games eat up a ton of disk space. Previously, it was generally game assets like high-resolution textures and 3D models with super-high polygon counts that had the most impact. However, modern games also incorporate ray tracing, and ray tracing shaders are a massive hog when it comes to storage space.

For those tight on space, thankfully, there are compression tools available out there and one of those happens to be CompactGUI. The utility is based on Windows' own compact.exe command line tool that helps optimize for storage space by compressing and decompressing files and folders on NTFS file systems.

Thus, CompactGUI, as the name suggests, provides a simple GUI solution for compact-based commands. The developer of the app has explained how it works and claims that there is little to no performance loss as a consequence:

Windows 10 introduced a little-known but very useful tool called compact.exe that allows one to compress folders and files on disk, decompressing them at runtime. With any modern CPU (I have tested as old as an i3-370M from 2010 with negligible impact), this added load is hardly noticed, and the space savings are of most use on those with smaller SSDs. As program folders and games can be shrunk by up to 60%, this has the added bonus of potentially reducing load times - especially on slower HDDs.

Besides the talk of performance, the dev also claims significant disk space savings for both games as well as productivity apps. For example, in the case of ARK-Survival Evolved, a 54% or 0.54x compression ratio has been claimed. Meanwhile, in the case of Adobe Photoshop, that promise gets even bigger at 50.6% or 0.506x:

Reduce the size of games (e.g. ARK-Survival Evolved: 169 GB > 91.2 GB)

Reduce the size of programs (e.g. Adobe Photoshop: 1.71 GB > 886 MB)

Recently, XDA tested CompactGUI in some of the supported games to see how good this free tool is.

The results were generally great and in some cases users can expect to save a lot. The outlet also says that it did not note any significant performance loss or visual difference post-compression.

Baldur's Gate 3 saw significant savings especially in the case of XPRESS compression algorithms. XPRESS4K is the default one that Windows uses, and it is also the fastest, so it can provide a baseline.

Meanwhile, L777-based Lempel-Ziv Extended (LZX) compression engine is a universal lossless (compact) data compression algorithm for NTFS. This, however, also requires more processing and memory bandwidth than the XPRESS algorithms.

Game Compression type Size before compression Size after compression Compression ratio Baldur's Gate 3 XPRESS4K 142.62GB 130.78GB 0.92x Baldur's Gate 3 XPRESS8K 146.18GB 129.92GB 0.89x Baldur's Gate 3 XPRESS16K 145.9GB 129.78GB 0.89x Baldur's Gate 3 LZX 152.71GB 134.54GB 0.88x

Counter-Strike 2 was next and it offered even bigger savings in terms of percentages:

Game Compression type Size before compression Size after compression Compression ratio Counter-Strike 2 XPRESS4K 39.44GB 29.34GB 0.74x Counter-Strike 2 XPRESS8K 36.18GB 26.28GB 0.73x Counter-Strike 2 XPRESS16K 37.73GB 28.13GB 0.75x Counter-Strike 2 LZX 38.17GB 27.04GB 0.71x

Finally, a bunch of miscellaneous titles were also tested:

Game Compression type Size before compression Size after compression Compression ratio Little Kitty: Big City XPRESS16K 13.76GB 6.34GB 0.46x Little Kitty: Big City LZX 13.43GB 5.44GB 0.40x Cities: Skylines XPRESS16K 13.06GB 7.08GB 0.54x Cities: Skylines LZX 13.27GB 6.3GB 0.47x Half-Life: Alyx XPRESS16K 72.93GB 61.6GB 0.84x Half-Life: Alyx LZX 72.52GB 58.08GB 0.80x

Hence, there seems to be a pattern. It appears that AAA titles, which are very heavy in visual effects, saw the least savings, and this implies that the default compression in such situations must already be quite efficient. Regardless, there are still situations where a tool like CompactGUI can help save lots of space.

If you wish to try it out, you can head over to the app's GitHub repo here to download it. Recently, the app was updated to use .NET 9 so you will prompted to download that. CompactGUI author, though, has cautioned not to try it in case of DirectStorage titles since they bypass the CPU and hence, the utility wouldn't be of much help.

Source: XDA