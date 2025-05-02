Raspberry Pi slashes prices of Compute Module 4

If you have been eyeing the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4, but haven’t purchased it yet, you’ll be glad to hear that the company has reduced the prices of its standard operating temperature 4GB and 8GB models by $5 and $10, respectively. The company said the move brings it closer to its mission of affordable computing for everyone.

The Raspberry Pi CM4 puts the power of the Raspberry Pi 4 in a compact form factor for embedded applications. It features a quad-core ARM Cortex-A72 processor, dual video output, and a wide selection of other interfaces.

In its announcement, Raspberry Pi said that the CM4 has been used in a wide array of applications, including medical equipment, energy services infrastructure, concrete monitoring, and even retro gaming. There is a more powerful CM5 available but if your hardware project can get away with using the CM4, then you can pick one up at a lower cost.

Here’s a full overview of the new cost of each of the CM4 configurations:

If you would like to pick any of them up, Raspberry Pi says you should go to the website of your country’s approved reseller and place an order, if there are stocks available.

Raspberry Pi has been quite active in 2025 with new products. In January, it released a Raspberry Pi 5 variant with 16GB of RAM, then in February it launched the Raspberry Pi Official Magazine. In March, it launched the RP2350 microcontroller and a few days after it unveiled the PoE+ Injector for remote power supply.