GeForce NOW gains support for inZOI, Atomfall, Half-Life 2 RTX Demo, and more

Nvidia has expanded its GeForce NOW supported games list again. Subscribers to the cloud gaming service are able to jump into some newly-released fan favorites, a classic from Double Fine Productions, the recently released Half-Life 2 RTX Demo, and more this week.

inZOI and Atomfall are the biggest highlights of this week's additions, offering life sim and survival action experiences, respectively. Both games land today, April 27, on PC. Meanwhile, another Microsoft-owned title now touts support on the cloud service, that being Psychonauts.

Alongside the support for new games, an exclusive demo is also landing on GeForce NOW servers soon. Slated to go away on April 7, the Sunderfolk First Look Demo is now available for users to experience over the cloud, with even free members being able to try it out.

Here are the latest games that are supported by GeForce NOW:

Sunderfolk First Look Demo (New release, March 25)

(New release, March 25) Atomfall (New release on Steam and Xbox available on PC Game Pass, March 27)

(New release on Steam and Xbox available on PC Game Pass, March 27) The First Berserker: Khazan (New release on Steam, March 27)

(New release on Steam, March 27) inZOI (New release on Steam, March 27)

(New release on Steam, March 27) Beholder (Epic Games Store)

(Epic Games Store) Bus Simulator 21 (Epic Games Store)

(Epic Games Store) Galacticare (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

(Xbox, available on PC Game Pass) Half-Life 2 RTX Demo (Steam)

(Steam) The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak II (Steam)

(Steam) One Lonely Outpost (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

(Xbox, available on PC Game Pass) Psychonauts (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

(Xbox, available on PC Game Pass) Undying (Epic Games Store)

Expect the next announcement of GeForce NOW-supported titles to arrive next Thursday, April 3. This should carry both weekly and monthly reveals for the service.

As always, keep in mind that unlike subscription services like Game Pass, a copy of a game must be owned by the GeForce NOW member (or at least have a license via PC Game Pass) to start playing.