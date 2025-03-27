Xbox Free Play Days brings five games to try this weekend

Microsoft has just refreshed its Xbox Free Play Days promotion, meaning Game Pass subscription holders can now access a new slate of games. The weekend-only offer now has Blindfire, Big Helmet Heroes, City Transport Simulator: Tram, TIEBREAK, and Make Way.

Like always, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, and Core subscribers can jump into these titles over the weekend for no extra cost. Any progress they make also carries over automatically if the players do decide to purchase the games afterward.

Blindfire, as its name suggests, is a game played in almost complete darkness. The shooter requires players to use environmental cues and an echo mechanic to take down others, offering tactical gameplay for up to eight players. Next, Big Helmet Heroes is a 3D beat 'em up putting you and a friend into the shoes of knights to save a princess, with battles taking place across a variety of fantastical realms.

Meanwhile, City Transport Simulator: Tram comes in as a sim experience that lets you plan out routes, timetables, and traffic navigation, all for driving around trams from a bunch of eras. Next up, for sports fans arrives Tiebreak, the official tennis simulation game of the ATP and WTA tours that focuses on gameplay mechanics straight from the professional setting.

Lastly, Make Way is an arcade racing and puzzle mashup. The top-down multiplayer racer has every member construct a track with traps and chaotic elements to add a strategic element to the driving experience.

Here are the games and their supported platforms:

This Free Play Days promotion will end on Sunday, March 30, at 11:59 pm PT. Expect another round of games to enter the program next Thursday too.