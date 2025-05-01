GeForce NOW is gaining Doom: The Dark Ages, Revenge of the Savage Planet, and more in May

Nvidia has a massive month of cloud gaming planned for GeForce NOW subscribers in May. The company today announced a new wave of titles hitting this week, as well as what's slated to arrive in the coming weeks.

Some highlights include DOOM: The Dark Ages from Bethesda and id Software, Revenge of the Savage Planet, Monster Train 2, Haunted House Renovator, and more. A bunch of high profile titles are also releasing onto new platforms like Game Pass, which are also gaining support on GeForce NOW at the same time.

Here are all the games available this week as May kicks off:

Deadzone: Rogue (New release on Steam, April 29)

Haunted House Renovator (New release on Steam, April 30)

Far Cry 4 (New release on Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, April 30)

Anno 1800 (New release on Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, May 1)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered (New release on Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, May 1. Find it on GeForce NOW in the Call of Duty experience)

Blood Strike (Steam)

DREDGE (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)

LONESTAR (Steam)

Soulstone Survivors (Steam)

Next, these are the games Nvidia plans to add to its GeForce NOW supported list during the rest of May:

Survival Machine (New release on Steam, May 7)

Revenge of the Savage Planet (New release on Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, May 8)

Spirit of the North 2 (New release on Steam, May 8)

The Precinct (New release on Steam, May 13)

DOOM: The Dark Ages (New release on Steam, Battle.net and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, May 15)

Blacksmith Master (New release on Steam, May 15)

9 Kings (New release on Steam, May 19)

RoadCraft (New release on Steam, May 20)

Monster Train 2 (New release on Steam, May 21)

Survive the Fall (New release Steam, May 21)

Blades of Fire (New release on Epic Games Store, May 22)

Tokyo Xtreme Racer (Steam)

The Last Spell (Steam)

War Robots: Frontiers (Steam)

Torque Drift 2 (Epic Games Store)

As always, keep in mind that, unlike subscription services like Game Pass, a copy of a game must be owned by the GeForce NOW member (or at least have a license via PC Game Pass) to start playing via Nvidia's cloud servers.