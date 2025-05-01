AWS now makes more money than Microsoft's Cloud and Server business combined

Microsoft has been in the server business for almost three decades. Despite the widespread popularity of Linux and open-source database alternatives, Microsoft managed to make Windows Server and SQL Server popular among enterprises worldwide. In 2006, Amazon entered the server market with its innovative cloud-based offerings under the AWS brand.

Microsoft responded to Amazon’s entry with its own cloud offerings under the Azure brand, but it was 2–3 years late. This early-mover advantage helped AWS establish itself as the clear leader in the cloud market, with nearly double the market share of its closest competitor.

Today, Amazon reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. AWS segment revenue increased 17% year over year to $29.3 billion, while operating income rose to $11.5 billion, up from $9.4 billion in Q1 2024. Yesterday, Microsoft reported its financial results for Q3 FY25. Its Intelligent Cloud segment revenue was $26.75 billion, with an operating income of $11.1 billion.

Based on these figures, AWS now generates more revenue and profit than Microsoft’s entire Intelligent Cloud segment. This segment includes server products and cloud services such as Azure, GitHub cloud services, Nuance Healthcare cloud services, virtual desktop offerings, and on-premises products like SQL Server, Windows Server, Visual Studio, System Center, related Client Access Licenses (CALs), and various enterprise and partner services.

It is quite an achievement for AWS to enter a completely new business and successfully compete with strong players like Microsoft, Oracle, and others. The rivalry between Microsoft and AWS in the cloud market will be especially interesting to watch in the coming months, as AI continues to disrupt the industry.

While AWS currently leads in overall cloud revenue, the rapidly growing AI services market presents a new battleground. Microsoft's strategic partnership with OpenAI could provide a crucial edge, potentially reshaping the cloud market dynamics in the near future.