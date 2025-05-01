Microsoft launches 20% discount on Windows 365 for first-time customers

Microsoft will end support for Windows 10 in October 2025. After October 14, Windows 10 will no longer receive free software updates from Windows Update, technical assistance, or security fixes. Microsoft is also offering a free upgrade to Windows 11 for eligible PCs.

For organizations that need more time to transition to Windows 11, Microsoft is offering a one-year Extended Security Updates (ESU) program for $30 USD. PCs enrolled in the ESU program will continue to receive critical and important security updates after support for Windows 10 ends.

In addition to the free Windows 11 upgrade and the ESU program, Microsoft recommends that organizations consider its new Windows 365 service as part of their Windows 10 upgrade planning. Windows 365 Cloud PC delivers the full Windows 11 experience on any device, without requiring upgrades to the latest hardware. To encourage adoption, Microsoft is offering a 20% discount on all Windows 365 plans for new customers. This limited-time promotion is available worldwide.

Windows 365 customers will also receive Extended Security Updates (ESUs) for free. This allows users with Windows 10 PCs to continue receiving ESUs while connecting to a Windows 365 Cloud PC.

Important terms and conditions of this limited-time offer:

The offer is valid from May 1, 2025, through October 31, 2025, and applies to customers not currently subscribed to Windows 365.

The discount applies either for the remainder of the Enterprise Agreement contract period or the first year of the customer’s Windows 365 subscription—whichever is shorter.

Transactions must be processed through Microsoft’s operations center by 11:00 p.m. Pacific Time on October 31, 2025.

This offer is non-transferable and cannot be combined with any other offer or discount on Windows 365.

You can learn more about the different Windows 365 plans here.