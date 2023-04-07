Get Battlestar Galactica: Deadlock for free to keep on Steam this weekend

While the Epic Games Store has two games you can get for free to keep this week (Dying Light: Enhanced Edition and Shapez), you can get another great PC game for free to keep over at Steam this weekend. From now until 1 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday, April 9, the space-based strategy game Battlestar Galactica: Deadlock is free.

The game is based on the 2003 mini-series and the 2004 series version of the classic sci-fi show. In fact, the game is a prequel to the events in the mini-series. It takes place during the First Cylon War, where humans living in the Twelve Colonies fight the robots that they themselves created in massive 3D space battles. Here's a bit more of the game's storyline:

From the bridge of the Daidalos shipyard you will command all the Colonial Fleet. Build up your forces and jump them across the quaternary solar system of Cyrannus. Keep the Colonies safe and the Quorum of Twelve unified, lest the alliance break and introduce a new age of Cylon dominance.

If you decide you like the game, the good news is that developer Black Lab and publisher Slitherine released a ton of post-launch DLC content with new missions, ships, and more. The better news is that the DLC content is heavily discounted at the moment on Steam.