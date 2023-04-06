Epic Games Store has two free games this week: Dying Light Enhanced Edition and Shapez

The Epic Games Store is giving PC gamers two free games to download for the next week. You can grab these games from now until 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 13. One is a version of a popular zombie game with a lot of post-release content. The other is an indie game that has a simple art style but a complicated gameplay design.

The first game is Dying Light: Enhanced Edition from the developer and publisher Techland. You enter an open-world-style city that is full of zombies. The catch is while the undead is slow to move during the day, at night they become much more dangerous. The Enhanced Edition includes all of the content Techland released for Season One of Dying Light, plus the expansion pack The Following, which not only adds new areas to explore but drivable buggies as well.

Get Dying Light: Enhanced Edition from Epic Games Store

The other free game is Shapez (no, that's not a typo) from developer tobspr Games and publisher Prismatika. This is an indie 2D game with a top-down view. The gameplay is simple at first. You have to build automated factories that create different shapes. It sounds easy, but as you progress the game, you not only have to make more shapes to fulfill goals, but also extract and mix in colors to these shapes.

Get Shapez from Epic Games Store

Which of these two free Epic Games Store titles are you excited to play the most?