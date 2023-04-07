WhatsApp working on a feature that will let you share Statuses on Facebook automatically

WhatsApp is currently working on new features for WhatsApp on iOS, including new options to share content and a few changes to the app interface. Although the iOS 23.7.0.75 and iOS 23.7.0.74 versions of WhatsApp are available to beta testers, the features are not accessible yet.

WABetaInfo reports that the latest version of Whatsapp beta (iOS 23.7.05) showcases a new capability that allows users to share WhatsApp statuses on Facebook Stories simultaneously without the need to switch between apps. Previously, to do this, users had to manually share the update whenever they posted on WhatsApp.

With this capability, updates will be posted automatically on both platforms without leaving WhatsApp, although users will get to choose settings for each post. By default, the option of posting on Facebook will be turned off. To enable it, users must go to Settings>Privacy>Status and choose their desired settings for sharing their Status. Naturally, users will have the option to turn automatic sharing off.

Apart from this, the preceding version, WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.7.0.74, includes a redesign of various sections on WhatsApp. The new version would include rounded corners and smaller margins on the edges for different settings in the app. This minor yet new feature is currently in the making and will be available in an update to beta testers running iOS 13 and above.

Source and images: WABetaInfo