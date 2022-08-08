Get set for power hungry RTX 4000 and RX 7000 GPUs with 50% off EVGA 1300W PSU

The upcoming next-gen graphics cards from AMD and NVIDIA are expected to be very powerful and simultaneously also very power hungry as there are reports of both the Radeon RX 7000 series and the RTX 4000 series bringing in never before seen power requirements, with some rumors of suggesting that some 900W RTX 4000 models could also be in existence.

Hence if wish to run such a system, you'd need a power supply unit which is capable of delivering the necessary juice required, especially if your card is one of those premium models or you wish to run it overclocked or with the power limit slider maxed out.

Such a PSU model is EVGA's 1300W SuperNOVA series and they are currently on sale with a massive discount of up to 50%. Get it/them at the links below. A 1300W PSU like this can also serve as a great unit that can power cryptocurrency mining though currently it's said to tbe not as profitable.

If you are wondering about the difference between the two variants, they both promise 1300W on their respective single +12V rails. However, while the G2 model is manufactured by Super Flower, the G+ variant's OEM is FSP. Both of the units come with a 10 year warranty.

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.