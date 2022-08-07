Following Nvidia RTX 4000, AMD allegedly bumping up power draw for RX 7000 (RDNA 3) too

We are pretty late into the current generation GPU cycle which means both AMD and Nvidia's next-gen cards are nearly here. For a while now, there have been rumors that Nvidia is purportedly increasing the power consumption of its upcoming RTX 4000 Ada Lovelace GPUs, with some whispers of it reaching up to an insane 900W too. Following that, it looks like AMD too is allegedly increasing the power draw on its upcoming RX 7000 series cards based on the RDNA 3 architecture (Navi 3X).

The report comes via YouTuber RedGamingTech (RGT) who says that the Radeon team is increasing the total graphics power (TGP) of the top end Navi 31 chip from 375W to 405W, which is bump of 8%. Meanwhile, apparently there will also be another more efficient SKU based on this that will feature the 375W TGP.

RGT has also provided purported specification details for the flagship SKU as well as others below it. Apparently it will come with 84 Compute Units (CUs) or 42 Workgroup processors (WGPs). However, the flagship is apparently named the 7950 XT this time around instead of the expected 7900 XT.

Meanwhile, previous rumors have alleged that the top SKU could have an even higher core count coming in at 60 WGPs or 120 CUs. Regardless though, the performance is expected to be very impressive as Radeon is expected to move from a two SIMD32 per CU up to four with RDNA 3.

Alongside that, the memory subsystem is also expected to get a big overhaul with V-cache coming into the mix allegedly taking the Infinity Cache amount of the top chip up from 128MB to a massive 384MB.

Overall, the performance of the RX 7000 series is expected to be around double that of the RX 6950 XT, which is the current AMD flagship and should put up a good fight against the Nvidia RTX 4090 which is also expected to be a behemoth.

AMD confirmed recently that the RDNA 3 GPUs are launching in the next quarter and the launch of the Nvidia RTX 4000 series is also not too far away.

Source and image: RGT (YouTube)