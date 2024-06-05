Google acquires Cameyo to help stream Windows apps on Chromebooks for businesses

Chromebooks have been a major competitor to Windows-based notebooks for a while, especially in education markets. However, when it comes to business and enterprise markets, Windows-based laptops still rule. Today, Google announced it is acquiring a company that may help close the gap for Chromebooks in businesses.

In a blog post, Google announced it is acquiring Cameyo, which launched in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina. Cameyo has created a Virtual Application Delivery (VAD) service that can stream Windows apps, along with apps from other operating systems, across any device.

In August 2023, Cameyo announced a partnership with Google that integrated its VAD service with ChromeOS, allowing Windows apps to be run on Chromebooks. Today's development likely means Google is getting more serious about offering Chromebooks to enterprise and business customers with the promise they can run their legacy Windows apps without having to actually run the Windows operating system.

In today's blog post, Google stated how this acquisition of Cameyo will help businesses access web-based apps:

Simplifying application deployment : Virtualized applications can be easily deployed and accessed across your organization, regardless of device or location.

: Virtualized applications can be easily deployed and accessed across your organization, regardless of device or location. Enhancing security : Both ChromeOS and Cameyo provide zero trust security, and together deliver deep protection of data and systems from vulnerabilities.

: Both ChromeOS and Cameyo provide zero trust security, and together deliver deep protection of data and systems from vulnerabilities. Improving productivity : Employees can access the applications they need quickly and easily as a PWA directly from the ChromeOS shelf, without the frustration of compatibility issues, slow performance, or virtual desktops to navigate.

: Employees can access the applications they need quickly and easily as a PWA directly from the ChromeOS shelf, without the frustration of compatibility issues, slow performance, or virtual desktops to navigate. Reducing IT costs: Streamlining application management, support processes, and removing infrastructure requirements translates to significant cost savings over time.

The specific financial terms of Google's purchase of Cameyo were not revealed.