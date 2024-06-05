Microsoft releases system requirements and more for Windows 11's native AutoSR upscaling

Earlier this year in February, Microsoft started working on native super-resolution AI upscaling for Windows 11. At the time, we did not have many details regarding it since the feature itself was not enabled and was hidden inside build 26052. This is Microsoft's alternative to ones from AMD (FSR), Intel (XeSS), and Nvidia (DLSS).

Automatic Super Resolution or Auto SR can be enabled inside Settings and it works by default in games that support the feature. Speaking of support, the company recently added some games on its Auto SR support page, though a full list is available on a third-party website called Worksonwoa.

This is the third support page following two other where one is about a USB4 connectivity problem and one where Microsoft has shared official guides on Passkeys.

Microsoft writes:

Auto SR is applied by default to a set of games verified by Microsoft. At launch, Auto SR automatically enhances BeamNG.drive, Borderlands 3, Control (dx11), Dark Souls III, God of War, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, Sekiro Shadows Die Twice, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 and The Witcher 3.

Microsoft has also added that in order to update the Auto SR version, users need to "visit Microsoft Store to check if an update is available for the Auto Super Resolution Package."

The support page also lists the system requirements for Auto SR and currently, Copilot+ PCs are supported only. The full requirements are given below:

System requirements Your device must meet the following requirements for Auto SR: A Copilot+ PC with a Snapdragon® X Series processor with Hexagon NPU and an integrated GPU.

Windows 11, version 24H2 or later.

Latest graphics and neural processor drivers. To manually check for updates, go to Start > Settings > Windows Update, then select Check for updates.

A display resolution of 1080p or greater.

Latest version of Auto Super Resolution Package. Game requirements Auto SR is supported in most games that run on: DirectX 11 or DirectX 12

Emulated x64 or Arm64 native platforms.

There is also the option to use Auto SR in games that are not supported by default by opting in. You can view the full support article here on Microsoft's official website.