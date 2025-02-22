ChromeOS M133 goes stable with extended language support and new enhancements

It's been over three months since ChromeOS M133 was first released to Canary users, giving early adopters a glimpse of new features like face-controlled navigation and enhancements such as Welcome Recap. Following the Feature Freeze in December 2024, developers stopped introducing new functionalities and shifted their focus to bug fixes and performance improvements.

Now, with the completion of quality enhancements, Google has officially rolled out the ChromeOS M133 to the stable channel. In a Chromebook help blog post, Google announced new features and enhancements coming with this update. However, it is important to note that the update and associated features will be made available progressively, also devices may not immediately be eligible for this update.

Unlike other operating systems that introduce major annual updates, ChromeOS follows a frequent release cycle, similar to the Chrome browser. While this ensures better security and performance, it also means Google releases fewer large-scale feature upgrades compared to Android 16.

Among various features, a toggle for Bluetooth mic Super Resolution stands out exceptional. Bluetooth Microphone Super Resolution uses machine learning model called Sound EnhAncement Network (SEANeT), which reconstructs high-frequency details from low-frequency audio signals.

Here the other features associated with ChromeOS M133.

Bounce Keys: This is an accessibility feature designed to make working easier with unintentional repeated keystrokes. It works by ignoring multiple key presses within a small period of time.

Enhanced Welcome Tour: On the initial setup or installing new ChromeOS version, the device will provide a quick overview for users to learn basics and get started with using the chromebook.

Extended Language Support to Screencast: The Screencast app in Chromebook now supports 50 languages. The Screencast app is used to record and share ChromeOS devices.

Despite thorough testing, some users may still encounter technical issues with ChromeOS M133. In such cases, Google encourages users to submit feedback via the Feedback Menu, accessible with Alt + Shift + I.