Google announces Android 13 (Go Edition), celebrates 250 million devices

More than five years ago, Google unveiled Android Go, a modified configuration of Android specifically designed for devices that have low memory capacity and are often constrained to smaller amounts of mobile data. According to a recent announcement by Google, there are now over 250 million monthly active devices running the platform.

Hot on the heels of this milestone, the search giant also unveiled the newest version of Android Go, called Android 13 (Go Edition). With this new release, Google said that they focused on "reliability, usability, and customization."

One of the key features of Android 13 (Go Edition) is Google Play System Updates, which ensures that devices can quickly and regularly receive important software updates. "The result is a phone that stays up to date over time — and you don’t have to wait for the next release or a software push from your phone’s manufacturer to have the latest and greatest," Google said.

Material You on Android 13 (Go Edition) | Image via Google

Aside from this, Google also introduced the Material You interface, which was first available on Android 12. Material You allows users to customize their entire phone’s color scheme to coordinate with their wallpaper. Once a user sets their wallpaper, they will see four corresponding color schemes to choose from. According to Google, this dynamic coloring will make the smartphone feel unique to the owner.

Android 13 (Go Edition) even has the Google Discover feed, which will show users personalized articles and content by swiping left from the home screen.

Finally, the new version brings some features that were initially available to Android 13, such as Notification Permissions and the ability to change languages per app.

Google says that devices running Android 13 (Go Edition) can be expected in 2023.

Source: Google via TechCrunch