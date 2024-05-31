Google brings sent message editing to Android and six other features

Google has announced seven new features for Android devices after an AI-packed month with features like AI Overviews, Ask Photos, real-time scam detection, and Project Astra. The search giant now lets you edit RCS messages in Google Messages up to 15 minutes after they are sent.

Instead of using an asterisk in your conversations, you can tap and hold a message in the app to correct typos or add missing words. The ability to edit sent messages was reportedly in development at least since December last year and the feature was spotted in beta testing by some users earlier this month. Speaking of messaging, Google will also roll out some new Emoji Kitchen sticker combinations on the Gboard app.

A feature coming soon called Instant Hotspot will do away with the need for typing passwords when connecting an Android tablet or Chromebook to your phone's hotspot. Once enabled, it will let you connect devices with a single tap, Google explained in a blog post.

The feature will be listed under "Cross-device services" in the Settings, where another new feature called Call casting will let you switch between devices in the middle of a Google Meet call.

The company is readying a Favorites widget for the Google Home app to let you manage your most-used smart home devices directly from the home screen. For instance, you can turn off a light or check the room temperature without opening the app. The widget can automatically adjust the number of tiles it displays when you resize it.

The feature is currently available as a public preview and requires you to opt in. You can join the preview by opening the Google Home app > Settings > Public Preview > Join Public Preview. Once you're onboard, a public preview icon will appear across the Google Home mobile app and web version. Note that the Favorites widget only works on devices running Android 12 or later.

Google Home Favorites will also make its way to Wear OS 3+ smartwatches in the form of a tile and complication. The new shortcuts will let you quickly control your smart home devices with a single tap, for instance, unlocking the door or dimming the kitchen lights.

Expanding on the 'Tap to pay' functionality, Google Wallet now supports payments through PayPal for things like groceries, movie tickets, or public transit. The feature is available on Wear OS 3+ smartwatches in the US and Germany, Google said.

Android's digital car key feature now supports select MINI models, allowing users with Android 12 (or later) to unlock, lock, and start their vehicle using their phone and share digital keys with their friends or family. Support for digital car keys is also expanding to select Polestar and Mercedes-Benz models.