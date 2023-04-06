Google CEO says conversational AI will come to Search

Google’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, has confirmed in an interview with The Wall Street Journal that Google Search will start to receive conversational artificial intelligence elements in upcoming updates to compete with Bing Chat, which Microsoft has been offering to customers for a while now. Microsoft has even started rolling Bing Chat out to other services including SwiftKey Beta.

In the interview with WSJ, Pichai said that AI will supercharge Google Search’s ability to answer users’ requests and said that rival chatbots like Bing Chat and ChatGPT do not pose a threat to Google Search. He went on to say:

“The opportunity space, if anything, is bigger than before. Will people be able to ask questions to Google and engage with LLMs in the context of search? Absolutely.”

In another recent interview, Pichai said that Google Bard, its generative AI project, would switch over to a new large language model (LLM) called PaLM. The Google CEO said that PaLM is a more capable model, and according to Bard, has been shown to be better at some tasks such as code generation and translation while LaMDA is better at question answering and creative writing.

Source: WSJ