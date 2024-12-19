Google Chrome testing a new AI-powered scam detection flag

Google Chrome is getting a new AI-powered flag that will help to detect scams on the internet. According to an eagle-eyed user who goes by the name @Leopeva64 on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), has spotted a new "Client Side Detection Brand and Intent for Scam Detection" flag in development in the latest version of the Google Chrome Canary.

This new flag leverages AI and on-device LLM (Large Language Model) to detect potential online scams. The description of the flag reads: "Enables on-device LLM (large language model) output on pages to inquire for brand and intent of the page." By using on-device LLM, the browser analyzes web content locally, ensuring user data remains private and is not uploaded to the could or used by Google to train its AI.

It looks like Chrome will also use AI to detect scams, there's a new flag in Canary that suggests this:https://t.co/uQb84zbqeW pic.twitter.com/7CyK5y4gtO — Leopeva64 (@Leopeva64) December 19, 2024

To try out the new flag, users need to install the latest Google Chrome Canary browser and then they can visit chrome://flags/ address and search for the "Client Side Detection Brand and Intent for Scam Detection" flag and enable it. Upon restarting the browser will activate the flag and will then use AI to detect scams.

Last month, Google Chrome also introduced another AI-powered feature called "Store reviews," which uses artificial intelligence to summarize reviews of products from independent platforms such as Trustpilot and ScamAdvisor, etc. Websites such as Trustpilot and ScamAdvisor allow users to share their experiences with various websites and understand if a web store is legit or not.

For now, the AI-powered scam detection flag is only available on Google Chrome Canary. Interested users can download it from here and try out the experimental feature.