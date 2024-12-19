Apple may be close to getting its iPhone 16 sales ban lifted in Indonesia

It appears that Apple may be close to getting the iPhone 16 sales ban lifted in Indonesia after securing approval from President Prabowo Subianto for a $1 billion investment plan in the country. Last month, the Indonesian government imposed a ban on iPhone 16 sales in the country, accusing Apple of not meeting the promised investment targets. To get the ban lifted, Apple initially proposed an investment plan of $10 million, but it was rejected.

Later, the company made an unsuccessful offer to invest $100 million to lift the iPhone 16 sales ban. However, it appears that the $1 billion investment plan has done the trick, and people close to the matter claim that the government has accepted the investment. Reportedly, President Prabowo reviewed and approved Apple's investment plan during a recent meeting, encouraging his cabinet to attract further investment from global companies.

A key part of Apple's $1 billion investment includes setting up a manufacturing plant on the island of Batam. The factory will focus on producing AirTags, which is a tracking device used for tracking items such as luggage, keys, etc. The Batam plant is expected to create 1,000 jobs initially and eventually be responsible for 20% of the global AirTag production. Apple chose Batam as it offers free-trade zone benefits, which include exemption from value-added taxes, luxury taxes, and import duties.

Additionally, Apple plans to build another factory in Bandung, near Jakarta, to produce various accessories. The $1 billion investment will also fund Apple academies across the country, providing students with skills such as coding to support Indonesia's tech industry. The move also indicates Apple's commitment to expand its presence in Southeast Asia while meeting Indonesian regulations.

Source: Bloomberg