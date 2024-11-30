Google Chrome testing a new AI-powered 'Store reviews' feature

Have you co﻿me across a product on a website you're unfamiliar with? In that case, an upcoming feature in Google Chrome﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ could be of great help. An e﻿agle eyed user that goes by the name Leopeva64 on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), has spotted a new "Store reviews" feature in the Google Chrome browser.

The new tool uses AI (Artificial Intelligence) to summarize reviews from independent platforms such as Trustpilot, ScamAdvisor, etc., to provide quick insights to the user whether a web store is worth visiting or not. According to the leakster, the feature can be accessed by heading over to the "View page information" option in the address bar, then clicking the "Store review" option at the bottom of the list.

The description of the Google Chrome "Store reviews" feature reads, "AI-generated summaries of reviews from independent review websites like Trust Pilot, ScamAdvisor, Google and more." Notably, websites such as Trustpilot and ScamAdvisor allows users to share their experiences for various websites, helping others know if web stores are﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ legit or not.

Google is preparing another AI-powered feature for Chrome called “Store reviews,” this feature will show you a “summary of reviews from independent websites like Trust Pilot, ScamAdvisor, and more,” this summary will be displayed in the page info bubble:https://t.co/yDCBBbfzg4 pic.twitter.com/pMOXymaNum — Leopeva64 (@Leopeva64) November 29, 2024

Reportedly, the AI-generated summary from the Google Chrome "Store reviews" feature will be displayed in the page info bubble, offering a quick insight into the store's reputation and helping users to avoid potential scams and low-quality shopping experiences. Integrating AI features into the Google Chrome browser is in line with its strategy to leverage the powers of AI to help users have streamlined access to critical information.

Currently, the Google Chrome "Store reviews" AI feature is under development and isn't available to any user. Chrome users can expect this feature to be pushed in a future update.